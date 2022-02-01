Adorable Speshie NFT mural takes over the Red Room in Vancouver

The NFT craze is slowly taking over the Vancouver tech scene, and a new Speshie mural has taken over the Red Room on Richards Street.

You can see the bright and colourful mural when walking towards Hastings Street from Cordova Street in downtown Vancouver.

What’s a Speshie, you ask? Well, that’s an entirely different story.

Speshie’s are a type of NFT, and they’re part of Coolman’s Universe. This particular universe was created by artist Danny Casale aka Coolman Coffeedan.

Coolman’s Universe consists of 10,000 unique NFTs, which can be bought and sold on the NFT marketplace OpenSea, or other secondary marketplaces.

Regardless of how you feel about the NFT trend, it’s hard to deny how cute Speshie’s are.

Coolman’s Universe was a way for Casale to extend his art into the NFT universe, a trend that many digital artists have been following.

You can see more of Casale’s art via Instagram, where he’s got over 2.5 million followers.

As he indicates on his website, Casale also has grand ambitions as an artist.

“In the not-too-distant future, I want my brand to be a household name in the way of The Simpsons, Adventure Time, or Hello Kitty. The reason I want this is simple; this level of acclaim will mean that I have achieved my ultimate goal – to put a smile on as many faces as possible.”