Special weather statement issued for Metro Vancouver ahead of heat wave

A special weather statement has been issued ahead of a potential heat wave that could strike Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley later this week.

The bulletin was issued on Monday afternoon by Environment Canada and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

According to the weather agency, a ridge of high pressure is expected to arrive later this week, running from Wednesday to Saturday.

“Inland daytime temperatures that may reach 33°C are expected with overnight minimum temperatures near or above 17°C.”

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day, and Pemberton and the Fraser Valley are expected to have the hottest weather.

British Columbians are reminded to watch for the effects of heat illness, drink plenty of water, and check on individuals who may be more vulnerable, such as young children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with chronic illnesses.