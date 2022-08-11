This local artist’s heat-reactive mural with Sol will light up Vancouver’s iconic shoreline

This weekend, as you walk around the iconic waterfronts of Vancouver, keep your eyes (and your cameras) peeled for a cool new mural by Victoria-based artist Caitlin McDonagh.

This breathtaking piece of art, which celebrates the beautiful Vancouver landscape and landmarks, is illuminated by the sun through heat-reactive paint during the day, and solar-powered lighting at night. It will be floating past Lighthouse Park, Stanley Park, and Kitsilano Beach on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14, setting off from West Vancouver at 2 pm and making its way to Kitsilano until 10 pm each day.

“One of my favourite aspects of public art and creating work in the mural realm, is bringing artwork to people in unassuming places,” says McDonagh. “This collaboration with Sol has been a fun way to challenge how and where these unexpected art experiences happen, and create ways to bring a moment of pause and joy to the viewers who happen to witness the installation in action.”

To bring this mural to life, McDonagh has partnered with Sol, the Mexican-style cerveza that celebrates the positive energy of the sun and its unique connection to it — something so important to Sol (it’s actually their name).

“With a record number of rainy days in Vancouver this year, Sol encourages people to take advantage of the good weather and celebrate the beautiful city that surrounds it,” said Yulia Elchenko, VP of Marketing at Heineken Canada.

And, to show their support for local artists, Sol has donated $5,000 to the Community Arts Council of Vancouver.

This unique mural will be lighting up the city’s iconic shoreline on August 12 and 13. To see the cool creation by McDonagh and Sol, make sure to visit the locations it will be floating past. And don’t forget to use the hashtag #SunsOutSolsOut on Instagram for your chance to win a custom mural sun umbrella from Sol!

Sol Heat Reactive Vancouver Mural 2022

When: August 13 and 14 from 2 pm – 10 pm each day

Where: Lighthouse Park, Stanley Park, Kitsilano Beach