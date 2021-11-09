Snowfall warning calls for up to 25 cm on Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning over the Coquihalla Highway.

The bulletin was issued on Tuesday morning and is in effect between Hope and Merritt.

A frontal weather system is moving through the province and is expected to bring snowfall over higher elevations.

The Coquihalla Highway is expected to receive between 15 and 25 cm of snow throughout Tuesday, before easing off on Wednesday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the heaviest snowfall is expected tonight.

Drivers should be prepared to adjust for changing road conditions and always maintain a safe following distance.