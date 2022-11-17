Winter wallop: Parts of Canada are expecting 60 cm of snow this weekend

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians are set to be walloped by heavy snow, with some areas expecting 60 cm to fall by the end of this weekend.

Snow squall watches and warnings are in place for parts of Ontario, with Environment Canada stating that conditions are favourable for a “prolonged period of significant lake effect snow squalls off of Lake Erie tonight through this weekend.”

The amount of snow on the way for some areas is jaw-dropping, with experts calling for local snowfall accumulations of 30 to 60 cm by Sunday morning; however, larger amounts are possible in the most persistent snow squalls.

“Extremely dangerous travel is expected within these snow squalls,” the federal weather agency added, with visibilities that may be reduced to near zero in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

The hefty snowfall totals being forecasted are thanks to an intense snow squall that is expected to develop over Lake Erie tonight and may impact parts of southern Niagara through Friday morning, and again Friday night into Saturday.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Road closures are possible,” the snow squall watch added.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.”

You can check out the full list of watches and warnings here.