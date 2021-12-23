Rain, snow, arctic air: Special weather statement up for Metro Vancouver

Special weather statements, warning of rain, snow, and arctic air, have been posted for Metro Vancouver and other areas of the south coast.
Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster
- Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver
- Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge
- Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley
- Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta
Environment Canada says, “A weather system will arrive over the south coast in the overnight hours of Thursday night and remain in the region through Sunday. Initially, the system will bring rain mixed with snow for areas closer to the water and snow for inland areas and higher terrain.”
As for for the Fraser Valley, the weather agency is warning about similar conditions.
Special Weather Statement in effect for:
- Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack
- Fraser Valley – east including Hope
- Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford
This winter weather system is expected to impact Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley between Thursday night and Sunday, December 26.
Drivers are being urged to use extreme caution on out-of-town highways.
Winter storm warning in effect for:
- Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
- Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass
Environment Canada says hazardous winter conditions are expected.
Road conditions are available at DriveBC.