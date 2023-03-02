Fo shizzle: Snoop Dogg partners with Canadian Cannabis company

You might find Snoop Dogg marijuana goods dropping like it’s hot at your local dispensary soon following a partnership between the legendary rapper and a Canadian cannabis brand.

Atlas Global is the lucky company that can now use Snoop Dogg’s name, likeness, logo, trademarks and other intellectual property to produce, package, manufacture, distribute, sell and advertise products.

A statement from Snoop Dogg reveals why the rapper chose to partner with Atlas and its Canadian cannabis products.

“I chose Atlas to represent and launch my new brands for their innovation and global reach. I am excited to work with their team to select my favourite strains for my brands and fans,” Dogg said in a statement.

“You know they will be amazing because they will be personally approved by me.”

Cloudy in here. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) February 8, 2023

Atlas is celebrating its partnership with the iconic rapper.

“Snoop Dogg is the most iconic figure in cannabis culture and it’s an honour to collaborate with him,” said CEO Bernie Yeung.

Products will only be launched in Canada and legalized cannabis markets.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to partnerships like this, having also been involved in bringing his Death Row Records branded wine into the liquor market.

If you see Snoop Kush on dispensary store shelves, will you try it?