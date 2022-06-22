Smoke’s Poutinerie, Canada’s largest poutine chain, is touring the nation this summer in a pretty unique way.

Departing tomorrow is the popular poutine spot’s World Famous Great Canadian Cross Country Plaid Gravy Train Fries Curd & Gravy Weird Wild and Wacky Poutine Eating Tour!

That’s quite a mouthful, and hopefully, the delicious fries, curds, and gravy will be too.

This ultimate food road trip kicks off on June 23 in St. John’s, NL, and will stop in 38 Canadian cities in just 36 days, finishing up on July 28.

FREE poutine, epic prizes, swag giveaways, and gravy-fueled entertainment are just a few things people can expect when the tour stops in their hometown.

This is a complete celebration of Canada’s national dish but also a way for Smoke’s Poutinerie to thank all of the poutine lovers out there for sticking by them during the pandemic.

“The last two years have been shit for so many, and although you can’t buy happiness, you can get it with Fries, Curd and Gravy; a little artery clogging goodness always puts a smile on my face,” said Ryan Smolkin, Chief Entertainment Officer of Smoke’s Poutinerie, in a press release.

“It was super important to bring the Smoke’s Poutinerie Rock N’ Roll Gravy Train back to say thank you to the Fans who stood by us throughout the pandemic and continued to support their local Smoke’s Poutinerie.”

“This Gravy Train is for YOU baby, and it’s going to be LEGENDARY! We are much more than Fries, Curd & Gravy. We are a BRAND, We are an EXPERIENCE, We are ENTERTAINMENT! Who’s ready to board the Gravy Train?!”Smolkin added.

The poutines here are made with fresh hand-cut fries, 100% authentic Canadian cheese curd, and Smoke’s signature piping hot gravy.

This Rock N’ Roll Gravy Train will be stopping in cities like Oshawa, Hamilton, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and many more.

Visit the website or Instagram page for a complete list of tour dates and stops.

