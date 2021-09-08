This week only, you can eat cookies for a good cause

Canada’s iconic coffee company is giving us all something to smile about this month.

For one week only, from September 13 to 19, Smile Cookies are officially back at Tim Hortons.

The event offers Canadians a chance to enjoy a freshly baked Tim Hortons cookie while simultaneously raising money for charities and community groups across the country. Last year, the Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $10.6 million in a single week.

“Every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and their team members are so excited to decorate our delicious chocolate chunk cookies with blue eyes and pink smiles so we can support hundreds of different charities across Canada,” said Hope Bagozzi, CMO at Tim Hortons.

If you needed a new reason to treat yourself this week, good news — we’ve got a couple. First, 100% of the proceeds from Smile Cookie sales this week go to support local charities and community groups. How (literally) sweet is that?

Over 625 local charities and organizations benefit, including United Way and Food Bank of Canada as well as hyperlocal operations like BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, ALS Society of Alberta, and The Children’s Breakfast Club Toronto — the list goes on. You can even search for your city or town on the Tim Hortons website to see which local charities benefit from the Smile Cookie you purchase.

Second, Smile Cookies are only available for a limited time — so you don’t want to miss out. The annual event started back in 1996, with proceeds going to the Hamilton Children’s Hospital in Ontario. The tradition continues today in its 25th year and has raised more than $60 million to date.

And if you can’t make it to a Tim Hortons restaurant, no pressure. You can order Smile Cookies through Tims Delivery from September 13 to 19. Or if you want to order ahead for your workplace, event, or organization, you can even pre-order a box of Smile Cookies. Simply fill out this form and submit it to a Tims near you.

For Tim Hortons fans, the week is not only about buying deliciously chewie and cheerful chocolate chunk cookies; it’s also about celebrating the most unusual versions of Smile Cookies they can find.

The coffee chain even takes pride in their sometimes misshapen treats, tweeting, “Not every smile is perfect, but every smile counts.”

No matter how the cookie crumbles, supporting the work of local charities and community groups is more crucial than ever — especially given the challenges of the last year. From September 13 to 19, the opportunity is even sweeter.

“With the help of our guests, we’re hoping to make this the most successful Smile Cookie campaign in Tim Hortons history,” says Bagozzi.

Visit your local Tim Hortons during Smile Cookies week to stock up on these iconic cookies.