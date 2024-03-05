Three separate police incidents disrupt SkyTrain service Monday evening

Were you caught in Monday evening’s SkyTrain network major service disruptions?

In a highly unusual series of events, all three SkyTrain lines saw service disruptions on Monday evening were due to police incidents, including two incidents requiring the operation of bus bridge shuttle services to fill the gap.

The first police incident began at 5:25 pm due to a track intrusion alarm near Commercial-Broadway Station, which necessitated the suspension of Millennium Line services between Renfrew Station and VCC-Clark Station, and the launch of a bus bridge shuttle service. Normal services resumed at about 6:15 pm.

At about 7:30 pm, another track intrusion alarm was triggered near Stadium-Chinatown Station, resulting in a suspension of Expo Line services between Waterfront Station and Commercial-Broadway Station until approximately 8:20 pm.

Then, starting at about 9:30 pm, the third police incident occurred when a track intrusion alarm was set off near Marine Drive Station. Canada Line services were significantly disrupted, with a shutdown of the trains operating in the track segments between Templeton Station and Langara-49th Avenue Station, and between Aberdeen Station and Langara-49th Avenue Station. The service suspension was later expanded further north to Oakridge-41st Avenue Station.

A bus bridge shuttle service replaced all Canada Line services between Aberdeen Station and Oakridge-41st Avenue Station. Normal train services on the Canada Line did not resume until 11:30 pm.

Transit Police Constable Amanda Steed told Daily Hive Urbanized each of these three police incidents were separate and not related to each other in any way.

“All three were mental health related with individuals believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis,” she said.

This follows a number of other highly disruptive service interruptions to SkyTrain in recent weeks due to medical/police incidents.

Some of the hotlines you can access through the BC Crisis Centre include: