Win unique NFTs from skooJAH's Babylon Misfits collection (CONTEST)

Ready to dive into the world of non-fungible tokens but don’t know where to begin? Already building an NFT collection and searching for some eye-catching digital art to add to your collection? Wherever you are on your cryptographic journey, we have the perfect contest for you.

Andrew “Skooj” Skuja, better known as his creative persona skooJAH, will be releasing the highly anticipated “Babylon Misfits” collection on LastKnown on February 9, 2022.

skooJAH is the second artist to be listed on the NFT marketplace created by North American blockchain development firm Blockchain Foundry.

“Babylon Misfits” is made up of 1990 unique NFTs spotlighting a “tribe of extraordinary individuals” and “truly original non-conformists.” Each Misfit will be priced at 0.068 Ethereum.

To celebrate the launch of the NFT collection, Blockchain Foundry is giving away an amazing prize, including one unique NFT from skooJAH's "Babylon Misfits" collection.

The prizes

One (1) unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from skooJAH’s “Babylon Misfits” collection

You must use an ERC20-compatible wallet in order to receive the NFT. We recommend using MetaMask to receive your NFT. You can download MetaMask and learn how to create a wallet here.

Each “Babylon Misfits” NFT is worth 0.068 (currently valued at $233, but this price can fluctuate).

