Summer is here — it’s time to kick back and escape the daily grind!

Because, let’s face it, adulting is hard. From financial stress to social demands, and long days spent daydreaming about the beach, it can all be a bit much.

Sound relatable? You’re not alone! Actually, according to a recent study, 90% of Gen Z are avoiding in-person activities and events as much as possible, especially at work.

At all costs, we’re prioritizing a laid-back summer schedule instead. And Skittles is here to help us do just that.

The iconic candy brand is launching a brand new campaign titled ‘MFFLP The Rainbow‘, and it’s all about helping you blow off steam and take a well-earned break from routine in a surprising yet delicious way.

You might be wondering exactly how Skittles can help you dodge your adult responsibilities and turn your summer into the ultimate chillfest. Well, think about it — it’s tough to chat when your mouth’s full, right? And that’s exactly what “MFFLP” is — it’s the sound you make when you’re trying to speak with a mouthful of Skittles!

Whether you’re caught in an awkward conversation with your weird neighbour or trying to avoid being singled out on a work call, Skittles is here to give you the escape from reality you need.

Want to get out of a work happy hour? Need an excuse to leave a family dinner early? Just pop a small handful of Skittles in your mouth and let the rainbow do the talking — or rather, the not-talking.

Need a little inspiration? Skittles has teamed up with actor Creed Bratton to create a Canadian-specific, mockumentary-style video showing how to properly “MFFLP The Rainbow.”

Best known by viewers around the world for his quirky character in the US version of The Office, Bratton is famous for his resistance to work and workplace socializing — so who better to show us how it’s done?!

Starting July 15, 2024, Skittles is inviting Canadians to share their experiences of MFFLP-ing The Rainbow on Instagram. Simply use the hashtag #MFFLPTheRainbow and follow @Skittles for a chance to connect and celebrate those moments of sweet escape.

And the fun doesn’t end there. Head over to skittlesooo.ca to get your own custom out-of-office message and be entered in for a chance to win a grand prize of up to $10,000 for the perfect summer getaway.

Happy MFFLP-ing!