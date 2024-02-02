Skiers and snowboarders are facing more puddles than “pow” right now on some of BC’s most beloved mountains.

Grouse Mountain has announced on social media that it will be closed on Friday, for the third day in a row, due to the wet and warm conditions.

It’s a major blow to those hoping to head to the popular North Shore mountain during the winter season, but maybe not altogether a surprise for locals who can see a pretty bare hill from where they’re standing.

Cypress Mountain also made the sombre announcement that it would be closed for a second straight day.

“The downhill area will be closed tomorrow, Friday, February 2. This closure will allow us time to rebuild and make a concerted effort to be open over the weekend. If you have purchased a ticket, our guest services team will be in contact,” the ski hill’s website reads in part.

Mt Seymour is also closed on Thursday but has not yet made an announcement about Friday.

Whether the hills will be open over the weekend is anyone’s guess, but a popular ski hill weather website does predict the temperature will at least drop to near-freezing levels, putting a pause on the warmth that’s recently derailed snowmaking efforts.

Whistler Blackcomb is open, but many have taken to social media to lament that it’s nowhere near what they expected.

“It has been a challenging week with significant rainfall impacting our operations and reducing our terrain footprint,” Whistler’s spokesperson said.

But there is still some optimism.

“The outlook for the coming days brings us some optimism, with up to 10 cm of snow at our restaurant elevations (1,850) today before things dry out with the freezing level gradually lowering to around 1,200 m. Heading into the weekend, a colder blip Saturday night will facilitate snowmaking down to 1,000 m in elevation,” he added.

“This optimal weather window will allow us to repair some areas that were impacted by last week’s rain,” he said, adding a good snowfall would get things back on track.

At this time, no local mountain is offering discounts or refunds to skiers or snowboarders.

However, stateside, Mount Baker is offering a reduced rate for those who ski the Washington mountain, bringing prices down by about 20$ for an adult day lift pass as a result of the limited terrain available.

Are you disappointed by this ski season? Let us know in the comments below.