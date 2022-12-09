From snow to sips: Silver Star kicks off a jam-packed winter of events
Winter may not officially arrive for another couple of weeks, but the winter weather and full slate of events have arrived at Silver Star.
And if you’re sick of the rain and just a few flurries around Vancouver and you’re in need of a snowy blast of winter, it might be time to hit the road.
The resort experienced an early opening this season thanks to an already-impressive snowfall of almost 250 cm. A huge dump, considering the annual average is around 700 cm.
In addition to skiing, boarding, tubing, skating, fat biking, and snowshoeing, there are also a ton of events happening on the mountain over the next few months.
It all kicks off on December 10 with the annual Light Up ceremony, BC Winter Games torch lighting, and the opening of the mountain’s newest fine-dining Italian restaurant, D’Argento.
This year’s event features fireworks, fire dancers, the Polson Artisan Christmas market, and more.
Winter Carnival
When: February 3 to 5, 2023
Peak Pride
View this post on Instagram
BC Winter Games
View this post on Instagram