From snow to sips: Silver Star kicks off a jam-packed winter of events

Winter may not officially arrive for another couple of weeks, but the winter weather and full slate of events have arrived at Silver Star.

And if you’re sick of the rain and just a few flurries around Vancouver and you’re in need of a snowy blast of winter, it might be time to hit the road.

The resort experienced an early opening this season thanks to an already-impressive snowfall of almost 250 cm. A huge dump, considering the annual average is around 700 cm.

In addition to skiing, boarding, tubing, skating, fat biking, and snowshoeing, there are also a ton of events happening on the mountain over the next few months.

It all kicks off on December 10 with the annual Light Up ceremony, BC Winter Games torch lighting, and the opening of the mountain’s newest fine-dining Italian restaurant, D’Argento .

This year’s event features fireworks, fire dancers, the Polson Artisan Christmas market, and more.

Here’s the full list of events at Silver Star this winter.

The Winter Carnival celebrations are meant to connect folks to the culture of the North Okanagan through live performances, interactive experiences, local food, artisan markets, and even ice sculpting. There will also be some new programming from the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

When: February 3 to 5, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peak Pride (@peakpride)

It’s being called one of the best weekends of the year at Silver Star. Peak Pride is a weekend of events, colourful displays, and friendships meant to celebrate supportive and inclusive environments.

When: March 9 to 12, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BC Games (@bcgames1)

Get ready to see some major athletic achievements during the BC Winter Games this March. This event is actually being split between Silver Star and the Greater Vernon area over a four-day period.

When: March 23 to 26, 2023

Celebrate sport, mountain culture, and community. The goal of the Seismic Festival is to bring people together to experience some unforgettable moments on the mountain before the winter ski season comes to a close.

When: March 2023

More than 1,000 people from around the globe will be on Silver Star for the second annual marathon — that was 30 years in the making!

When: April 1 and 2, 2023