Located in Newton, one of the hottest locations in Surrey, Wanson Group’s Silva condo development has just launched its final phase, Silva 3 — the final opportunity to buy in this up-and-coming area.

With one-bedroom to three-bedroom designs starting from $429,900, not only does the building have a variety of outdoor and indoor of amenities, but it’s conveniently located within walking distance of schools, parks, shops, and public transit. They’re even running a summer promotion of 10% deposits, and $0 assignment fees.

In an extremely walkable and bike-friendly neighbourhood, Silva 3 will easily connect you to your community. Everything you could possibly need is just a short distance away.

Silva 3’s homes are built for your comfort, with open and efficient floorplans to maximize living space. If you’re looking for a seamless indoor-outdoor experience to enjoy your balcony all year round, the convertible balcony solariums are the perfect feature. All two- and three-bedroom homes on the second, third, and fourth floors feature retractable glass panels for flexible living.

Homes are decorated with quiet hues and calming textures to help you relax while premium sound-attenuating construction materials prevent noisy neighbours. Plus, many homes come with a tech nook or a flexible space for a home office, making those work-from-home days all the more convenient.

Kitchens come fitted with modern Whirlpool appliances and a breakfast bar on select homes, giving you plenty of space to prepare meals. Bathrooms also come well equipped with beautiful spa-inspired tile floors, semi-frameless glass showers, convenient medicine cabinets, and modern fixtures.

Packed with a great variety of indoor and outdoor amenities, Silva 3 comes with an outdoor lounge for relaxing on a summer day, a fully stocked fitness centre to enjoy cardio and strength-training workouts, yoga, and pilates, and a teahouse that overlooks the landscaped central courtyard.

You’ll also be surrounded by many parks, sports fields, and playgrounds, giving you plenty of greenspace for getting outside. There are 20 community facilities nearby so you can try new activities, whether that’s getting into pickleball or taking up ballroom dancing.

This is your final chance to get in on this vibrant community, and homes are expected to move fast — it’s already 40% sold out! Make sure to register for updates about Silva 3 on its website, and book an appointment with the sales team.