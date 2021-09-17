Shore up charities to accomplish platform goals: advocacy group to political parties

While campaigns have been focused on growing the economy and supporting families and businesses this election, an advocate group says charities and non-profits have been all but forgotten.

The pandemic devastated charities across the country as donations dried up, even as they faced more demand for their services than ever.

Bernadette Johnson, director of charity advocate group Imagine Canada, says charities and non-profits are on the front lines of every significant issue debated in the election.

She says those issues include child care, health care, economic and racial equality and climate change.

But there has been little talk among political figures about how to partner with charities and ensure their recovery, she says.

She’s calling for parties to commit to funding reform and regulatory changes to support the charitable sector before Monday’s election.