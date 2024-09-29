Shaq is in Toronto and tried to go undercover during hilarious video

It’s been a busy week for Toronto basketball, and NBA legend Shaq is in the city trying to keep a low profile — but it isn’t going too well.

The 52-year-old Hall of Famer turned broadcaster was featured in a video posted to Instagram by Hot Freestyle, which showed him in a disguise that included a black hoodie and sunglasses.

For some unknown reason, Shaq wanted to keep his identity a secret from pedestrians passing him on the street.

“Let’s see who will notice me,” Shaq says to the camera before casually walking down a sidewalk.

Unfortunately for him, the first person to pass him immediately noticed who he was.

It’s unclear why Shaq is in Toronto, but it may have to do with the recent celebrations surrounding former Raptor Vince Carter. The team recently announced that they would retire Carter’s No. 15 jersey.

Either way, it’s clear from the video that Shaq was not intending to soak up the spotlight in Toronto. When he pressed the passerby on how we knew it was him, they had the perfect answer.

“Come on, dog,” the stranger said to laughter.

Shaq is undoubtedly hard to miss, standing at a massive seven-foot-one and 325 lbs. It’s a miracle that his cover wasn’t blown even sooner.