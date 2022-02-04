Seth Rogen dazzles in fab '90s fashion for his new show (PHOTOS)

He may be playing a sex tape thief, but that didn’t stop Seth Rogen from donning a few stylish outfits on Instagram to promote his new show, Pam & Tommy.

The series stars Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, the 1990s power couple.

But their whirlwind romance got a little more real after their sex tape leaked during the early days of the internet in 1997, spreading like wildfire only two years after they met and got married.

Available on Disney+ in Canada, the show takes viewers through the scramble to recover the footage and the stars’ reputations. Pam & Tommy use true stories of two glitzy celebrities reconciling with how stardom restricted their privacy, peace, and healthy relationships.

Rogen plays the contractor who steals the tape, and he dressed for the part on Instagram too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth (@sethrogen)

Dressed as his character — in vintage jeans, white sneakers, baggy sweaters and T-shirts — he fits the ’90s vibe perfectly.

“These are Chuck Norris brand jeans for real,” he captioned his Instagram story post on February 3.

“Enjoy these outfits in your home,” Rogan urged fans.