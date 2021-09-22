The secret to saving 40% on a ski pass this season

Summer has drawn to a close and it won’t be long before the trees shed their leaves and the rainy or — as evidenced by the past couple of winters — snowy season begins.

While we’ll miss summer’s warm embrace (a bit too warm, actually), we’d be lying if we said we weren’t looking forward to the cozy sweater weather, soothingly warm drinks, and the slew of outdoor activities brought on by winter.

High ranking on our list of winter pastimes, we can’t wait to suit up and hit the slopes. There’s just nothing quite like the striking ski-lift views, adrenaline-fueled descent, and après-ski vibe you get from a frosty day spent skiing or snowboarding in the mountains.

While this may sound premature, we can assure you it’s never too early to start carving out your winter plans — especially when it gives you something to look forward to. It also helps that planning ahead literally pays.

In fact, when it comes to Grouse Mountain’s Early Bird Passes, the earlier you plan ahead, the more you stand to save.

For this upcoming 2021/2022 skiing and riding season, the North Vancouver winter haven is offering up to 40% off Early Bird Unlimited and Early Bird Weekday passes. Families also have the opportunity to save an additional 10%.

On top of scoring a major deal, the passes each come with a slew of extra perks.

For starters, passholders with an Unlimited pass get full, unrestricted skiing and riding access for the whole season, as well as unlimited access to mountaintop activities, like snowshoe trails, the Skating Pond, the Light Walk, and the festive Peak of Christmas event. The pass also includes 20% off regular-priced merchandise and private ski and snowboard lessons.

You’ll save on drinks and food, too, since the perks include 10% off your restaurant bill and 20% off at the Grouse Mountain Starbucks location. Should you decide to hit up a different mountain, you’ll also get up to 50% off at any of Grouse Mountain’s partner resorts.

Those who opt for the Early Bird Weekday pass will have the same perks as listed above, but will have access to skiing and riding Monday through Friday all season long (except during blackout periods).

Since Grouse Mountain is the only North Shore mountain accessible by transit, heading to the summit for some post-work snowboarding or a weekend adventure is super easy.

The sale is on until November 30, though prices will begin to increase incrementally between now and then, starting on October 1. So, the earlier you buy, the more you’ll save.

If you’re a ski bum who will inevitably be hitting the slopes anyway, there’s a huge chance your future self will thank you for locking in a pass now.

To learn more about saving big on a skiing and riding pass this winter, you can go to grousemountain.com/earlybird.