A second country forfeits at World Juniors after positive COVID test

Another game has been forfeited at the World Juniors.

Due to a mandatory team quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test for one of its players, Team Czechia will have to forfeit its game against Finland today.

The game will be recorded as a 1-0 win for Finland.

Team Czechia is scheduled to play December 30 against Austria.

Their quarantine status will be “further evaluated to determine whether it will be able to compete its final preliminary round game,” the IIHF said in a release.

It is the second forfeit in as many days at the tournament.

Team USA was required to forfeit its game against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players received positive tests. They are scheduled to play today.

In additional COVID protocols introduced by the IIHF Medical Committee, all on-ice game officials will be required to wear masks during the games.

There is no relegation at the World Juniors this year because of the uncertainty around COVID-19.

The tournament, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, moved to 50% capacity in the province’s latest restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.