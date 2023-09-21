Bad crash closes Sea to Sky in both directions during rush hour

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as the Sea to Sky Highway, also known as Highway 99, is closed in both directions just south of Squamish.

A crash Thursday afternoon led to the closure, which is in effect between Brunswick Beach Rd and Porteau Cove Road.

Fyi, chaos above lions bay (tunnel bluffs through Anchor point) Highway 99 closed both directions#seatosky pic.twitter.com/u8dRlt0RC7 — Mike W (@gekido) September 21, 2023

In an email to Daily Hive, BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) said it received a call at about 2:52 pm today regarding a motor vehicle accident on the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay.

Ambulances responded and four people were transported to hospital.