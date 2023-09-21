NewsTransportation

Bad crash closes Sea to Sky in both directions during rush hour

Sep 21 2023, 11:31 pm
Drivers are being warned to expect delays as the Sea to Sky Highway, also known as Highway 99, is closed in both directions just south of Squamish.

A crash Thursday afternoon led to the closure, which is in effect between Brunswick Beach Rd and Porteau Cove Road.

In an email to Daily Hive, BC Emergency Health Services (EHS) said it received a call at about 2:52 pm today regarding a motor vehicle accident on the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay.

Ambulances responded and four people were transported to hospital.

 

