Sea to Sky Highway closed in both directions following crash

Megan Devlin
Nov 2 2021, 6:29 pm
Sea-to-Sky Highway (Shutterstock)

BC’s Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions Tuesday morning because of a crash south of Squamish.

The collision occurred between Porteau Cove and Brunswick Beach Road, about six kilometres north of Lions Bay. Cars cannot get through going north or south.

As of 11:30 am, DriveBC said emergency crews were on scene. It estimates the road could reopen around 3 pm Tuesday.

furry creek highway

A highway cam at Furry Creek showing no cars getting through. (DriveBC)

Daily Hive as reached out to Squamish RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

