Sea to Sky Highway closed in both directions following crash

BC’s Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions Tuesday morning because of a crash south of Squamish.

The collision occurred between Porteau Cove and Brunswick Beach Road, about six kilometres north of Lions Bay. Cars cannot get through going north or south.

As of 11:30 am, DriveBC said emergency crews were on scene. It estimates the road could reopen around 3 pm Tuesday.

#BCHwy99 CLOSED in both directions at Birch Ram Creek south of Porteau Cove due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Estimated time of opening not available. Detour not available.

For more information:https://t.co/IK6phjKZHz#Squamish #Whistler pic.twitter.com/v2OYLVsbqT — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 2, 2021

REMINDER – #BCHwy99 CLOSED in both directions at Birch Ram Creek south of Porteau Cove due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Estimated time of opening not available. Detour not available.

For more information:https://t.co/IK6phjKZHz#Squamish #Whistler pic.twitter.com/252EmxiAkG — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 2, 2021

Daily Hive as reached out to Squamish RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.