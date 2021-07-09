Peek inside new Scandinavian-inspired South Surrey townhomes in low $900Ks (PHOTOS)

There are so many things to consider when shopping for a new home; from the neighbourhood to the interior features, style, and local amenities, there’s no shortage of boxes to be checked.

In ever-expanding South Surrey, there’s a new community of Scandinavian-inspired townhomes that promise to deliver on all fronts. For its developer, Raicon Developments, stellar home design comes down to creating seamless, organic spaces that fit into people’s everyday lives.

VEZA, the company’s latest collection of 39 modern townhomes in South Surrey, blends timeless features with modern design. The three-bedroom (plus flex), two full bathrooms (plus a powder room) homes start from the low $900Ks and are meant to connect to the unique lifestyles of each of its dwellers.

The enviable neighbourhood is both established and evolving, offering a new take on suburban living. Located in Grandview Heights, everything from shopping centres to fitness studios, eclectic eateries, sprawling parks, schools and even the ocean are all within reach.

Connectivity is at the core of both the community and the homes’ inner features. Smart finishes, like the Samsung smart-enabled refrigerator with a touchscreen and speaker, a voice-enabled gas burner range (complete with an air fryer), and washer and dryer, create an added sense of ease and everyday luxury.

Even the mirror in the master ensuite is Bluetooth-enabled, so you can play music from your phone while getting ready. Similarly, the kitchen and living room’s built-in speakers allow you to curate the mood in every room, while the refrigerator touchscreen display lets you see who’s at the door.

Plus, the Samsung Smart Care app lets you check-in and troubleshoot everything from your phone.

The kitchen (aka the heart of any home) is the epitome of form and function. Its unique floor plan allows for a convenient den off the kitchen and features custom cabinets, shelves, and accent lighting.

The large island is ideal for sipping a morning coffee or entertaining friends and family, while the Samsung five-burner gas convection range is perfect for cooking up culinary creations.

The quartz countertops and backsplash allow the space to achieve a timeless aesthetic. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention the large walk-in pantry, which provides tons of food storage.

The aesthetic is Nordic meets West Coast modern. Think: spacious, open-concept living with oversized windows, 10 ft ceilings, floating shelves, and European laminate on the main floor. Evenings just got a little cozier thanks to the electric fireplace, which features a custom cast concrete surround.

In the master bedroom, you’ll find dramatic vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, and a walk-in closet replete with shelving and organizers.

The master ensuite, on the other hand, boasts European-inspired bath and shower fixtures, designer porcelain tile floors (which are heated), dual vanity with LED mirror, a modern frameless glass shower, and spa-inspired Italian porcelain tile.

Handcrafted and locally made, the ensuite door is made of authentic barn materials for an urban farmhouse feel. On its reverse is a large, full-length mirror.

Outside, the front porch was basically made for relaxing, connecting with neighbours, and evening cocktail sipping. The homes also come with a gas connector, so you can spend your summers hosting and grilling on the patio.

To learn more about this elegant collection of homes, attend a showing, or book a private appointment, you can visit vezaliving.ca.