"I asked if this was really happening": Couple floored by their lottery win

A Saskatoon couple could not believe their luck after snagging $1,000,000 during the November 11 Western Max draw.

Daryl and Kim Cherry matched all the winning numbers — 1, 5, 24, 30, 36, 39, and 47 – to take home one of the draw’s $1 million prizes.

A few hours before the draw, Daryl purchased their ticket from Greystone Convenience Store at 2505 8th Street E in Saskatoon.

Daryl returned to the same store two days later and scanned his ticket using the self-checker. He was astounded by what he saw, a $1 million windfall.

“When I scanned my tickets, I thought I broke the machine!” Daryl told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). “I didn’t believe it!”

Daryl called Kim and told her to come to the store immediately. What followed was a nervous few minutes for Daryl.

“It took her ten minutes, so here I am clutching my ticket to my chest, waiting for her,” he laughed.

“I was in total shock,” said Kim. “I just didn’t believe it and still can’t believe it.”

The couple scanned their ticket a total of six times, but that still wasn’t enough for their win to sink in.

“The first time the reality started to set in was when we drove up and saw the lottery building,” Daryl said. “The last couple of mornings, I asked Kim if this was really happening, and she kept saying, ‘I think so.’”

The happy couple has a few ideas for their winnings, including investing half of it and helping out their family and kids.

But there’s some fun stuff in the cards too – Daryl added he would like to plan a trip around the east coast to attend a number of professional sports games.