According to a poll conducted by IPSOS, many young Canadians are concerned with issues like climate change, unemployment, and economic uncertainty, with the former listed as one of their top five concerns. Young voices want to contribute to solutions that help make the world a better place, but to do so, it’s important they have access to the necessary tools, support, and encouragement.

That’s where the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest comes in. The annual competition, designed for Canadians between the ages of 16 to 25, encourages participants to use STEM-based learning and Samsung Technology to bring real-world changes to issues spanning education, diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DE&I), mental health, and sustainability.

Solve for Tomorrow participants are provided with access to mentorship and educational resources to help spur innovative thinking, creative problem-solving, and teamwork. The five finalists, as selected by a panel of judges, will receive Samsung technology to propel their ideas, with grand prize winners receiving cash prizes and additional Samsung products valued at $50,000.

We heard from last year’s winners of the Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a group of students from Mount Allison University in Sackville, NB, about how the Contest unleashed new opportunities for them. Known as Project Enviroot, the team made a sustainable, non-toxic solution for campus softboards out of discarded orange peel waste.

“Winning the challenge helped validate our passion for the environment and showed us that we have what it takes to make change in the community,” they said.

The support the team received from Samsung, which included mentorship and new Samsung technology, allowed them to “get a different perspective” on their project and make a real impact in cleaning up waste on their university campus.

They are now in the midst of taking Project Enviroot to the next level, by approaching local businesses to secure more raw materials for their solution.

“We are planning to team up with local juice makers (Orange Julius, located in Moncton) to obtain orange peels on a regular basis to expand our production.”

A long-time supporter of education and learning experiences for Canadian youth, Samsung is looking forward to seeing the calibre of this year’s submissions.

“When young minds step up and embrace technology as a force for good, the opportunities are limitless,” says Jennifer Groh, senior director of corporate marketing and citizenship at Samsung Electronics Canada. “At Samsung, we’re committed to helping open doors for the next generation of leaders by equipping them with the tools they need to foster innovative thinking.”

If you’re between the ages of 16 to 25 and interested in making a change in your community, head to the Samsung website to learn more about the Solve for Tomorrow Contest — applications are open now until January 31, 2023.