More salad kits recalled across Canada due to deadly listeria outbreak

It’s not over yet — more salad kits are being recalled across Canada due to possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling one type of President’s Choice salad kit and two Dole salad kits.

“The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination,” states the CFIA website. “These products were made using cheese recalled by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. in association with an outbreak investigation in the US.”

So make sure to check your fridge for the following products:

Dole Chop Kit Avocado Ranch, 319 g — All Best Before dates from February 6 up to and including February 20

Dole Suprême Kit – Southwest Salad, 369 g — All Best Before dates from February 3 up to and including February 18

President’s Choice Southwest Salad Kit, 369 g — All Best Before dates up to and including February 18

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 23 people have been hospitalized and two have died in the US.

Contact your healthcare provider if you become sick after consuming a recalled product. Do not serve, consume, sell, or distribute the recalled products. Make sure to throw it out or return it to the store where you purchased it.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell bad, but it can still make you sick.

“Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness,” states the CFIA site. “Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”