Ex-BC Lions QB Rourke is now on NFL waivers: report

Former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is now looking for a new home in the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rourke has been placed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, a move that shocked many after he appeared to have a strong preseason.

The #Jaguars waived QB Nathan Rourke, per source. The former Ohio U and CFL standout had a strong preseason and could return on the practice squad, if he clears waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023

Pelissero added that Rourke could remain on their practice squad should he clear waivers.

In three preseason games, Rourke completed 23 of 35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, including a highlight reel touchdown pass in his first start that made headlines across the NFL world.

After two seasons with the Lions, including a 2022 campaign where he was the league favourite for Most Outstanding Player before suffering a midseason injury, Rourke departed for the Jaguars earlier this year and was widely expected to stick on the team.

“I just like his poise, his poise in the pocket,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said just last week, per SI.com’s Daniel Griffis. “Accurate passer, I’m sure there are some throws he wants back, but for the most part, he’s an accurate thrower. He made a heck of a throw, a couple of back shoulder throws on the sideline, a slant throw on a third down, and the toughness aspect of it. He’s not afraid to pull the ball down and run. Those are all things that I appreciate about him and the effort and leadership that he provides.”

The Lions are currently second in the CFL’s West Division, with a 7-4 record and seven games remaining in their season. While Lions fans will be clamouring to bring Rourke back to three-down football, it’s more likely he’ll continue to search for another NFL opportunity this season as he had plenty of suitors interested in his services over the course of the offseason.