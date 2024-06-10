Have you been thinking about revamping your living space? Now’s your chance!

North Vancouver’s Rosewood Home & Condo is closing its doors forever on Tuesday, July 21, and its having a huge sale to clear out every last piece — with some very generous discounts.

This is your golden opportunity to get some unique pieces, from hand-crafted solid wood furniture to designer Italian sofas, at truly unbelievable prices.

But you’ll want to be quick — because with merely weeks to go, these treasures are selling fast! And when they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

These luxury items aren’t only beautiful, they’re also functional. Among the hottest items is the customizable (and gorgeous!) Infinity Bedframe, which is hand-crafted from solid hardwood and lets you double your closet space with a deep 16-inch hidden storage compartment beneath the mattress. Pretty handy, eh?

And the prices just keep dropping as that closing date gets closer. For example, the ever-popular Drawer Bed in Viva Wood Stain (which you can customize by picking your own headboard) has just been further reduced by a massive $600.

What’s more, every item in the brand’s extensive collection is built to last and crafted from high-quality, sustainable materials like solid tropical hardwood, which is known for its durability and beautiful grain patterns.

Whether you’re on the hunt for striking statement pieces for your living room, dining room, bedroom, or office, you’re sure to find something that’s perfect for you.

Since opening in 2011, Rosewood Home & Condo has been a go-to for many Vancouverites thanks to its quality, reliability, and impeccable craftsmanship. All you have to do is check out the glowing reviews on Google or heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers, and you’ll see the impact it’s had on the local community.

Now, it’s saying thanks to the community that supported it all these years by offering them the chance to own premium, hardwood furniture at prices that defy expectations. It’s not just a sale, it’s the end of an era, and Rosewood is inviting locals to be part of it.

So, don’t miss out on your last chance to snag some seriously awesome deals at this epic closing sale. And don’t worry if you can’t make it to the store because you can check out these deals online too.

Happy shopping!

When: NOW until Tuesday, July 21

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver