These are the five cheapest homes for sale in Vancouver right now

Although homes in Vancouver are selling for record-breaking prices, it’s still possible to find a place to live in the city without breaking the bank.

Roomvu has gathered several recently listed homes for sale in and around Vancouver that prove just that.

“Affordable housing is such a precious gift,” Roomvu said. “Living spaces can be wallet-friendly without trimming on convenience or views.”

For those with a little more cash to burn, Roomvu’s roundup features some investment-worthy real estate, too.

So, whether you’re in the market for a new home or on the hunt for an investment property, check out five of the cheapest listings in Vancouver below.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

The listing denotes this rarely available unit as the “perfect spot to call home.” The suite has an open floor plan and offers views of English Bay and the mountains. One parking spot and storage are included, and the building has an indoor pool, gym, and shared laundry.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This cozy corner suite features an updated kitchen and bath, spacious principle rooms, and a patio. Southwest exposure brings natural light and a cool ocean breeze. Parking and storage are included, and the well-maintained building has an outdoor pool.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This renovated top-floor unit includes laminate floors, new counters, a sprawling bedroom, and a balcony. A storage locker and underground parking are included, and strata fees are only $299 a month. Rentals are allowed, and one pet is permitted.

1 bedroom

1 bathroom

This East Village unit faces the quiet side of the building and features a private brick patio. It has been recently updated, and is close to restaurants, transit, and the ocean. One parking spot is included.

2 bedrooms + den

2 bathrooms

Rarely available, this penthouse has a spacious kitchen, large living and dining area, and an enclosed balcony. The southeast exposure offers a view of the courtyard and city. One parking stall and one storage locker are included. The building has a gym and outdoor pool.