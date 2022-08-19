"Vancouver's largest aesthetics clinic" opens new Burnaby location (CONTEST)

Skin is in. And hey, it makes sense — what makes you feel better than starting off your day with a clear, fresh face?

That’s what’s on offer at the newly opened RMEDY Aesthetics Centre, the Burnaby sister location of Vancouver Laser and Skin Care Centre — which has been offering non-invasive cosmetic rejuvenation treatments for over 25 years at its 12,000 sq ft private clinic in the Fairmount Medical Building and claims to be “Vancouver’s largest aesthetics clinic.”

RMEDY is located in Station Square right beside Metropolis at Metrotown, offering the same premium skin care treatments as its sister location, under the expert guidance of Dr. Joan Li, with a choice of body contouring, facial revitalization, vitamin therapy, and hair removal procedures available in a similarly luxurious setting.

Amidst the current skincare craze, the well-established clinic is helping clients meet their skin care goals through popular skin rejuvenation treatments at their new Burnaby location (along with other best in beauty treatments).

Let’s take a look at their top six most popular treatments, shall we?

Neuromodulators (wrinkle relaxing injections)

Neuromodulators, which include Botox treatments, have risen in popularity recently.

RMEDY sees many patients for botox treatments, targeting areas such as ‘the 11’s’ (the area between the eyebrows), the forehead area where we often see horizontal wrinkles that come from lifting our eyebrows, and the lateral eye area in the orbicularis oculi muscles — more commonly referred to as ‘crow’s feet’.

Laser treatments

According to RMEDY, laser treatments are a very popular non-surgical treatment option to help with skin tightening, collagen production, and texture improvement. Some of the most popular laser treatments at RMEDY are the Fotona 4D lift (to address any skin laxity), the Fotona Tight (which strengthens collagen), the Vegas Laser Peel (a chemical-free micro-laser peel that targets fine lines and dull complexions), and Picoway (which addresses any unwanted pigmentation). Plus laser hair removal is always a popular choice.

Light treatments

To deal with age spots, brown spots, sunspots and redness, RMEDY clients are opting for the IPL facial (also known as Intense Pulsed Light or Photorejuvenation) which targets this pigmentation to expose younger looking skin.

Hydrafacials

We all know it, hydration is key. That’s why this particular facial treatment, the Hydrafacial, is so popular. It targets dehydrated and congested skin through deep cleaning, exfoliating dead cells, extracting dirt and bacteria from the pores, and infusing moisture, vitamins, antioxidants, and hyaluronic acid into the skin.

Ultrasound skin tightening

A great option for someone not as keen on lasers, ultrasound skin therapy (Ultherapy) is suggested by professionals at RMEDY as a non-invasive skin tightening treatment that will help lift and tighten the face and neck. It uses focused ultrasound technology to do so, and can also tighten the jawline, under eyes, and forehead. This treatment is especially popular as it aids in the loss of collagen as we age.

Glass Therapy

Another popular facial treatment, this glass therapy facial aims to give patients the “glass skin” we’re always hearing about. The treatment helps the function of your skin externally by providing hydrating ingredients directly to your skin’s cells, boosting its barrier function, calming inflammation, and locking in moisture. This treatment also reduces redness — big bonus.

As much as these five treatments can do for your skin, they don’t even scratch the surface of all that RMEDY Aesthetics Centre in Burnaby offers to help you reveal your radiance — and you can rest assured that the talented doctors in RMEDY have the same level of expertise as demonstrated for over two decades by colleagues at Vancouver Laser and Skin Care Centre.

If you're ready to indulge in some rejuvenation, or even just book a consultation to see what's out there, make sure to visit RMEDY Aesthetics Centre.

To learn more about RMEDY Aesthetics Centre and its brand new luxurious location in Burnaby, visit rmedyaesthetics.com.