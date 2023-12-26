Spin and save in the New Year with Ride Cycle Club's exclusive offers

The new year is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to freshen up your workout routine (and get really sweaty), then you need to hit up Ride Cycle Club for a spin class in Vancouver.

To help you ride into 2024 in style, the indoor cycling studio is offering a variety of exclusive offers to set you up for achieving your fitness goals.

Make the most of your spinning time with 30 rides for $600 (one-year expiration) or 15 rides for $330 (one-year expiration).

You can also get three months of unlimited rides for $750 ($250 a month with a three-month commitment), or take advantage of their intro offer if you’re a new client: one month unlimited at just $35/week.

There are two Vancouver locations to choose from in Yaletown and Kitsilano, so whether you’re a longtime rider or spinning for the first time, this is the perfect way to work up a sweat.

Of course, going for a ride is always better with a friend. That’s why for the month of January, you can bring a first-time rider to Ride Cycle Club and you and your guest will both receive a complimentary ride.

Just book through the Ride website or app and let the front desk know upon check-in who your first-timer is. A complimentary ride credit will then be added to both of your accounts within 24 hours.

There is a 30-day expiry on the complimentary ride credit and it must be booked directly through the company’s website.

These exclusive offers are available for a limited time, so pick up the pace and get them today!

Ride Cycle Club

Yaletown — 881 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: (604) 915-7433

Kitsilano — 2173 West 4th Avenue

Phone (604) 739-4424

