We all love a brunch moment, where we can gather with friends and family to fuel up. Now, one of Western Canada’s favourite restaurants has just launched a delicious brunch menu, available every single day of the week.

Opening as Ricky’s Pancake House in 1962 Vancouver, Ricky’s All-Day Grill has expanded into a beloved family restaurant with over 85+ locations — and the newest chapter in their decades-long history is even tastier! Let’s get familiar with Ricky’s Brunch.

The Weekend Brunch menu is available every day until 4 pm, and includes some tasty drinks and treats like different kinds of mimosas for just $13.

Cheers with the OG (orange and sparkling wine), Cosmo (grapefruit juice and cranberry), Sunrise (OJ and cranberry), or the Tropical (pineapple juice and blue curaçao).

Get your brunch fix at Ricky’s with the Grand Forks Breakfast featuring three eggs, maple bacon, and sausage links, three fluffy buttermilk pancakes, toast, and red-skin breakfast potatoes for just $20.99.

Other yummy plates include Chicken & Waffles (three hand-battered tenders, two strips of bacon and a crispy waffle for $18.99) and the sweet Peach Cobbler Stack Pancakes (buttermilk pancakes with caramelized hot peaches and whipped cream for $12.99).

Ricky’s new daily brunch joins a diverse menu that features a wide variety of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and kids’ options at over 80 convenient locations in Western Canada.

Is your stomach growling yet? Arrive hungry and leave full whenever you’re in the mood for some delectable brunch plates at Ricky’s All-Day Grill. Find a location near you and browse their new menu on Ricky’s website.