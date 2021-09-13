Man in custody after two Richmond shootings just over an hour apart

A suspect is in custody after two shootings in separate locations during the day on Monday in Richmond.

RCMP say the first report of a shooting came in at approximately 12:30 pm, saying it happened around noon near the intersection of Dyke Road and No. 4 Road.

While officers were responding, officers received information about a second shooting at approximately 1:10 pm in the 10000 block of Granville Avenue.

A man believed to be connected to the incidents was taken into custody in Vancouver at 3:12 pm.

No one was injured in either shooting and RCMP say there is no danger to the public.

“The motive for these shootings and whether there is a nexus to the Lower Mainland gang conflict are still under investigation,” the force said in a statement.

Richmond RCMP Serious Crime are in charge of the investigation and say no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.