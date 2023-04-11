Do you love the idea of a rugged 104-acre resort where you can rock flannel in peace? Enter The Williston Lake Resort. And it can be yours for the cool price of $1.98 million.

The resort is in BC’s beautiful Peace River area on Williston Lake and close to the community of Hudson’s Hope, according to the listing.

It was built by Pioneer Log Homes, the company featured on the TV series Timber Kings, and can fit up to 28 people.

“The facility offers a restaurant with seating for 26, a conference room for 40, library, great room, sundeck and much more,” the listing reads.

Plus, if you have even more friends, there’s lots of extra space!

“The property also includes an RV park and campground, various outbuildings and offers a wide variety of activities and amenities such as horseback riding and guided fishing trips,” the listing adds.

But it’s not easy to run a property of this size. The realtors at Unique Listings recommend at least having another person with you or bringing a few staff members to run it while you relax, ride horses, and enjoy a campfire-cooked feast.

Would you live here?