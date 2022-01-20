Groups of concerned citizens are making their voices heard at Peace Arch Hospital following news that the hospital was planning to divert maternity patients starting January 28.

The hospital, located in South Surrey, made the announcement several days ago, suggesting that staffing issues forced the diversion.

Peace Arch Hospital did not provide a reopening date.

What this means for anyone who is expecting a child in this community is that they would have to drive to Langley Memorial Hospital (which is almost a half-hour drive away) to have their baby delivered.

Fraser Health suggested they made the decision reluctantly until they were able to “successfully recruit a full complement of pediatricians to support maternity patients at Peace Arch Hospital.

A diverse group of people made their voices known with signs as they peacefully demonstrated outside of the hospital.

Signs included messages like “our babies matter.”

A young girl was pictured with a sign that said “I was born here!! Keep Peace Arch Maternity open!!”

It’s unclear if this rally will have any impact on the decision, as filling the gaps when it comes to staffing shortages won’t be an easy fix.

Daily Hive has reached out to Fraser Health for comment.

With files from Sarah Anderson