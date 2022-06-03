Noticed a change in food prices lately?

Inflation rates are spiking, and the cost of goods like meat and produce has seen some of the highest spikes. Trips to the grocery store or our favourite restaurant now come with a much heavier bill.

It seems to be the same way across the world, and people are fed up with it.

Reddit users from all over have been posting and commenting on what they’ve seen in their countries, and it seems like we’re all going through this steady rise in food prices together.

Here are some of the most notable comments and reactions Reddit users are posting about the incredibly high food prices right now.

“I get it, inflation, staffing, supply bottleneck issues, but regardless I need to find some weekly/daily deals or I’ll be not able to support local places at all,” posted Reddit user u/hunterstevebearman for Edmonton, Alberta.

Shortly after, there were more than 100 comments in the reply thread.

“I’m a chef and a kitchen manager,” replied one Reddit user. “It’s not going to get better any time soon.”

“Wages need to go up to keep staff, the trucker convoy is making logistics worse, on top of the already existing supply chain issues. Take out and delivery also really hurt margins. Takeout containers can hit 35% of food cost quite easily.”

“Limes are worth more than cocaine right now, so cartels are doing what cartels do…” the same user continued.

In Vancouver, BC, a thread on how much people were spending on food reached more than 200 comments.

And in Toronto, ON…

“Rabbits in my neighbourhood better watch out,” commented one user. “Times is tough.”

“Feeding a family of three has turned into that cranky old man who loudly proclaims ” They want how much for this,” posted another.

It doesn’t stop there. Reddit users from all over the world have threads showing the exact same thing: People feel like they are paying way more for food and can’t keep up with it.

In Florida, a farmer weighs in from their unique point of view on the issue.

“Florida Strawberry Farmer here, well we all got slapped with a 40% increase in plants cost,” commented Reddit user Gatorslayer27.

“From 17cents to 24cents, also materials needed to even plant the thing increased overall. Do we expect people to buy strawberries for 20% or more at the store, heck no that’s insane.”

In Maine…

“Prices are increasing weekly and produce quality is deteriorating fast,” posted one user. “Walmart produce hardly lasts a few days.”

In California…

“Yikes. I rarely go out to eat. Didn’t know prices were that bad…” posted another user on Reddit.

In Turkey, where inflation has skyrocketed…

“Milk was 5₺ last year in Turkey,” replied user -Aras. “It’s 20₺ right now and my income hasn’t changed. I don’t even remember the last time I ate meat, I don’t even know its price.”

“We’re literally starving to death here.”

In Norway…

“Fun fact: The food is so expensive in Norway, the people around the Swedish border will travel to Sweden to buy groceries etc,” commented MurderDoneRight.

In Portugal…

“In Portugal, food prices are rising 30-50%, it’s not Brexit,” commented SapateiroDoPovo.

And even all the way on the other side of the world in Australia Reddit users are commenting on food prices.

“I’m 30 years old and about to have to leave my rental and move in with my Mum,” posted one Reddit user in Australia. “I feel like a complete embarrassment but I truly have no choice and I work full time and it’s still the reality.”

It seems like times are tough for people all over the world right now.

If there was any silver lining to this difficult situation, at least it’s one thing many people are agreeing on.