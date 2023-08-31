Here are 5 reasons why we love going to BC Place (CONTEST)

BC Place is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and we’re counting all of the things we love about the one-of-a-kind stadium in Vancouver.

Since opening in 1983, the stadium has hosted a diverse range of sporting events, incredible performances by world-class artists, community activities, and everything in between. As one of the biggest stadiums in the country, it’s given British Columbians so many fond memories.

To celebrate the fans who have shown their support through the years, BC Place is currently hosting an exciting 40th-anniversary contest, and you could win an out-of-this-world prize (but more on this later.)

Whether it’s the cheap eats or the coolest concerts, here are five reasons why we always love going to BC Place.

It’s Western Canada’s biggest stadium

There’s really no other venue quite like BC Place. First, it has the largest retractable roof that reveals over 7,500 square metres of sky during the warmer months, which makes this stadium ideal for world-class events in beautiful BC year-round.

Along with the opportunity to soak in some sun in the stadium, the world’s second-largest four-sided HD video board is suspended right above the field. That means, no matter where you’re sitting, you won’t miss any of the action.

Then, there’s the impressive 36-foot façade known as the “Northern Lights Display.” Lit up by thousands of energy-efficient LED lights, it creates colour animations that bring life to the Vancouver skyline. Almost as magical as the real aurora borealis, if you ask us.

There are so many food options

You’ll never go hungry at BC Place, there’s literally something for everyone. With over 40 concession stands, the stadium has a huge range of food and beverage offerings — from Indian-style cuisine to Korean fried chicken and even a Mac and Cheese bar.

There’s also an abundance of classic stadium fare to choose from, like gourmet hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, soft drinks, and beer.

The $5 menu

One of the best things about BC Place is its efforts to make the stadium experience more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Recently, it introduced a menu that offers classic fare at a low price.

The menu, which guests can find at Dawson’s Hot Dogs stands at sections 201 and 227, features $5 beer, hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn. Delicious food for an inclusive price — what’s not love?

The community support

Every year, BC Place supports hundreds of local organizations and not-for-profit societies to help make a meaningful difference and give back to the community.

Over the last 40 years, the stadium has been home to numerous community events, including Rick Hansen’s Man in Motion World Tour, BC High School Football, the Vancouver Sun Run, the EID Prayer Festival, and more.

The stadium also runs a program called Field of Dreams, which welcomes elementary school kids from the surrounding downtown area onto the field — providing a safe, exciting space for kids to play and learn.

BC Place also leverages its Northern Lights Display to amplify important causes, working with community-based organizations to illuminate the stadium in support of their initiatives.

The best events

Last but not least, BC Place always has the best events. It has hosted several major sporting events, such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015 (and will be a host stadium for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026!), the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and Canada Sevens. It also continues to host hundreds of BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps FC games.

Attracting some huge stadium tours from the biggest artists on the entire planet, acts who are playing BC Place this fall include huge names like Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Coldplay, and Guns N’ Roses.

When it comes to concerts, BC Place offers huge potential for staging and production on a massive scale, meaning audiences always get to see something really exciting. Attending such huge events is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for people, and seeing your favourite artist in a venue like this makes it all the more special.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, BC Place is giving away a fantastic prize. One lucky winner will receive two tickets to every single public event at BC Place in 2024 – a prize worth a value of approximately $6,000.

All you need to do to be in with a chance to win is share your favourite BC Place memory. The contest is open to residents of British Columbia aged 19 and above and ends on September 30, 2023. To enter now, click here.