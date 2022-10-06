Here’s how a new credit card can pay for your monthly streaming service

With all your favourite TV shows spread out over a large number of streaming services, scrolling mindlessly through thumbnails trying to find a show to watch as your food is slowly getting colder is costing you.

While yes, your typical credit card may offer a small percentage of cash back on certain purchases, it’s definitely not piling up fast enough to not reach out to a friend to borrow their login information.

Now RBC’s new ION and ION+ Visa allows you to get rewards faster, so you can be the holder of your own streaming passwords.

These two new cards from RBC allow card holders to choose categories where they can earn money. Instead of the traditional cash-back model, the RBC ION and ION+ Visa give you Avion points, which you can use to pay bills, your credit card balance, or send money to friends via Interac e-transfer.

Avion rewards can also earn you gift cards for over 200 brands, the latest Apple tech, or Best Buy products through the Avion Rewards page.

Breaking down the two cards, the RBC ION Visa comes with no monthly fees and gives you 1.5 times the points for every $1 spent. That means you earn more points on groceries, gas, rideshare, daily public transit, EV charging, streaming, digital gaming, and subscriptions.

While the RBC ION+ Visa does come with a $48 annual fee, it gives you three times the points for every dollar spent. It also widens the amount of categories you earn points on, like food delivery and restaurants.

Card holders can also benefit from current digital subscriptions, where they can earn additional points for streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, or Crave. They’ll also earn points on eligible digital gaming, downloads, and digital subscriptions — which is something not a lot of cards focus on.

Plus, Card holders will have access to even more benefits with partnered companies like Petro Canada, Rexall Pharmacy, and DoorDash.

If you liked to learn more about the RBC ION Visa or RBC ION+ Visa, visit their websites. If you sign up before November 30, you’ll qualify to receive a bonus of 6,000 Avion points with the ION and 12,000 Avion points with the ION+.