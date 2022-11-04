This Canadian artist’s unique new exhibition was inspired by carnival life

One of the most challenging parts of being an artist is gaining recognition and building a significant audience. No matter your level of talent and skill, this can be difficult for anyone in the field.

That’s why RBC Emerging Artists is supporting organizations that provide the best opportunity to advance an artist’s career — in genres such as visual arts, music, theatre, dance, literature, and film with its Arts Rising program. By donating millions of dollars to hundreds of arts organizations globally, RBC is helping emerging artists become established through training, networks, and providing exposure to new and diverse audiences.

Nathan Eugene Carson, an Ontario-based contemporary artist, partnered with RBC for the first time in October 2022.

This year, Carson is the Art Gallery Hamilton’s 2022 RBC Artist in Residence, with his Black Carnival Audience exhibition kicking off the project. This collection of work was inspired by his time spent at carnivals alongside his father as a child and his fascination with the characters he encountered there. His excitement to share his new creations is clear and he insists people view his work “in person” to be able to truly appreciate it.

“I call mine the Black Carnival because it is all on black paper,” he tells Daily Hive. “Over the course of the residency (until April 2023) attendees can expect to see and experience large-scale paintings or playful situations which will evolve and change.”

Carson’s journey into the art world started at a young age, as he grew up watching his aunt work as an artist. His inspirations stem from everyday life, animals, and humans.

“I always have been attracted to the artist’s way of living life in the moment. I was naturally creative and becoming a full-time artist felt right,” he tells Daily Hive.

After completing a BFA from the Ontario College of Art and Design in 2005, Carson went on to have his work shown in several exhibitions at the Oswald Gallery in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. His breakout solo exhibition, ​May You Always See The Light, was also hosted at the Oswald Gallery in 2017​ and consisted of bright paintings featuring rendered animals and whimsical characters emerging from obscure matte grounds.

For many artists like him, the past few years have been difficult. The arts was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. People experienced a dramatic strain on their livelihoods and a huge decrease in the available opportunities to showcase their work due to cancelled events and gallery closures.

However, Carson tried to use this time to his advantage and focus on the positives, by throwing himself into his work. “I always say the pandemic was a blessing for myself because I was able to stay home full-time and focus my efforts 100% on creating art,” he says.

In this post-pandemic world, the RBC Arts Rising initiative has been an “amazing resource” in helping him maintain and grow his artistic career.

“Being part of the program affords me the space and time to allow ideas and inspiration to flow,” he says. “RBC [Arts] Rising initiative is helping to support other artists in a variety of much-needed exposure giving artists a chance to make their art a full-time career option.”

Naturally, Carson understands the struggle emerging artists can face in growing and sustaining their practice. Starting out, he admits he was blessed to have certain supports and tools in place to guide him in the right direction. But his best advice for aspiring artists is to seek someone who inspires them. “I would say one of the best supports is having a mentor to help guide you,” he says.

To learn more about RBC Arts Rising artist Nathan Eugene Carson and his work, click here.