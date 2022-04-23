SportsBasketballRaptors

Frustrated VanVleet rips jersey, leaves Raptors game with injury

Apr 23 2022, 7:44 pm
The Toronto Raptors have run into more injury trouble.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers late in the first half because of a left hip strain. He played just over 14 minutes, netting five points, two assists, and three steals.

He will not return.

VanVleet ripped off his jersey in frustration as he exited the game.

The Raptors have dealt with a plethora of injuries this playoffs. 

Scottie Barnes suffered an ankle sprain in Game 1 of the series  in a collision with 76ers centre Joel Embiid, but the NBA’s Rookie of the Year did return today with the Raptors trailing 3-0 in the series.

Thad Young was also injured in Game 1 with a thumb hyperextension. 

Gary Trent Jr. returned in Game 3 after exiting Monday night’s Game 2, playing less than 10 minutes, after being listed pregame with a non-COVID illness.

