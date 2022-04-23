Frustrated VanVleet rips jersey, leaves Raptors game with injury

The Toronto Raptors have run into more injury trouble.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet left Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers late in the first half because of a left hip strain. He played just over 14 minutes, netting five points, two assists, and three steals.

He will not return.

Fred VanVleet officially out for the #Raptors. Left hip strain. — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 23, 2022

VanVleet ripped off his jersey in frustration as he exited the game.

The Raptors have dealt with a plethora of injuries this playoffs.

Scottie Barnes suffered an ankle sprain in Game 1 of the series in a collision with 76ers centre Joel Embiid, but the NBA’s Rookie of the Year did return today with the Raptors trailing 3-0 in the series.

Thad Young was also injured in Game 1 with a thumb hyperextension.

Fred VanVleet rips his jersey in frustration. Seems like he walked straight to the locker room after taking the foul to stop play. pic.twitter.com/zrCC2VCvTE — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) April 23, 2022

Gary Trent Jr. returned in Game 3 after exiting Monday night’s Game 2, playing less than 10 minutes, after being listed pregame with a non-COVID illness.