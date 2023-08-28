Raptors game in Vancouver sold out and resale tickets are expensive

It seems like BC is quite excited to welcome the Toronto Raptors back to the province once again.

Canada’s lone NBA team will be playing in front of a sold-out Vancouver crowd when they take the court at Rogers Arena in October.

The date for the game is October 5, with a 5 pm PT tipoff against the Sacramento Kings.

Ticketmaster lists the event as officially sold out, though resale websites are offering up hefty prices for the game if you’re still interested in attending.

As per Stubhub, prices are currently set at $215 each for the cheapest pair of tickets for the lower bowl, while it’ll cost you $146 each for the lowest-priced tickets at Rogers Arena’s top deck.

It’s the first of four preseason games for the Raptors this year, as they’ll also host a pair of games at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena (against Australian team Carins and the Washington Wizards), as well as travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

The Vancouver game could mark the Raptors debut for point guard Dennis Schröder, who’s currently competing at the FIBA World Cup with the German national team. He’s the only new member of the team expected to be an addition to the team’s regular starting lineup, with veteran point guard Fred VanVleet departing for the Houston Rockets in free agency this summer.

Off the court, it’s also the first chance newly appointed head coach Darko Rajaković will get to look at his roster in a competitive environment, with the team hosting their training camp all week at Simon Fraser University.

This is the eighth time in Raptors history that the team has held training camp in BC, and the sixth time in Vancouver (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018). The Raptors also held camp in Victoria in 2017 and 2022.

For those fans unable to snag tickets to the game, the Raptors will be hosting an open practice at SFU on Friday, October 6 at 6 pm PT.

Tickets will be available for purchase (between $20 and $40, according to SFU’s website) beginning on September 6 at 10 am PT, with net proceeds going towards the SFU Athletics General Fund supporting all varsity programs.