Raptors sign guard-forward Joe Wieskamp to multi-year contract

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Feb 11 2023, 4:08 pm
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Wieskamp is sticking around with the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors announced they’ve signed Wieskamp, a 6’6″ guard-forward, to a multi-year contract on Saturday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wieskamp had previously signed two 10-day contracts with the Raptors earlier this season.

He averaged 4.5 points and 8.5 minutes of court time in two games. He’s also played eight games int he G League this year, where he averaged 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 31.3 minutes.

Wieskamp played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season. The Spurs selected him with the No. 41 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 23-year-old also spent three collegiate seasons with Iowa from 2018-21.

