Raptors sign former fourth overall pick Josh Jackson

The Toronto Raptors are adding another lottery pick into the fold.

Today, the Raptors announced they’ve signed Josh Jackson, a 6-foot-8, 207-pound forward. Terms of the deal are not yet available.

Jackson was actually drafted fourth overall by Phoenix back in 2017. He’s had an alright NBA career so far relative to his draft class, as he ranks 12th in the class in games played, but has never started more than 35 games in a season, which he achieved in his rookie year of 2017-18.

In total, Jackson has averaged 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 291 regular-season games, spending time with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.

Back in July 2019 after two seasons in Phoenix, Jackson was traded by the Suns with De’Anthony Melton, a 2020 2nd round draft pick (Robert Woodard was later selected) and a 2021 2nd round draft pick to the Grizzlies for Jevon Carter and Kyle Korver.

Jackson averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 16.3 minutes in 51 games (three starts) last season with Detroit and Sacramento.

Jackson was a one-and-done at the University of Kansas, averaging 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 30.8 minutes in 35 games, all of which he started. Jackson earned All-Big 12 First Team honours and was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

At the very least, the Raptors are taking a relatively low-risk chance on a player who hasn’t quite lived up to his lofty potential coming out of college.

