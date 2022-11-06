Siakam expected to miss at least two weeks for Raptors after scary fall

Pascal Siakam will be out of action for the Toronto Raptors in the immediate future.

On Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Siakam left the game after sustaining a groin injury caused by an errant slip on the wet floor.

And while it’s not the worst case scenario, it seems like Siakam will be missing around eight games (based on current schedule) and today’s injury diagnosis.

“The Toronto Raptors announced Sunday that forward Pascal Siakam has been diagnosed with a strain of the right adductor muscle,” a team release stated. “Siakam will be re-evaluated in two weeks, and his condition will be updated as appropriate.”

If Siakam is healthy in two weeks, he’ll be scheduled to return on November 23 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Siakam’s injury was a non-contact one, as he simply slipped and fell while carrying the ball on an offensive possession.

“He slipped there,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse told media postgame on Friday. “Looks like it’s something in the groin. We’ll get the imaging and stuff done.”

“Well, I mean, you don’t really have much choice other than to keep playing, and you’ve got to believe you’re still going to get it done,” Nurse said Friday about his team who is also missing Fred VanVleet with lower back stiffness. “Things just shift, right? You lose a couple of your main creators and shot-takers, and that stuff just shifts to other guys, and it kind of did there for a stretch.”

Siakam has averaged 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 9 games this season, while taking a career high 18.6 field goal attempts per game.

The Raptors are back on the court Sunday night, where they take on the Chicago Bulls at home, with tipoff set for 3 pm PT/ 6 pm ET.