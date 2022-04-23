SportsBasketballRaptors

Raptors' Scottie Barnes wins NBA Rookie of the Year

Apr 23 2022, 5:21 pm
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes is your 2021-2022 NBA Rookie of the Year.

Per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Toronto rookie Barnes has been awarded the Rookie of the Year award, beating out Cleveland’s Evan Mobley and Cade Cunnigham as the other two finalists.

The NBA made the news official a little over 20 minutes later.

Barnes edged out Mobley by 15 points in the smallest margin under the current voting format for the award.

“We are incredibly proud of Scottie, and are thrilled and grateful that his hard work has been recognized with this honour,” Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri said. “What you see on the court is exactly who Scottie is: enthusiastic. Joyful. Athletic. Skilled, and a winner. We – and our fans – loved seeing his development through this season, and we can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Barnes was presented the award pregame from Ujiri.

Barnes averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 74 games this season. He is now available for today’s playoff Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers, after being listed as a game-time decision earlier in the day.

