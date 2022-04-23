SportsBasketballRaptors

Scottie Barnes available to play in Game 4 for Raptors

Apr 23 2022, 4:47 pm
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes is available to play today, after initially being a game-time decision for the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their opening round series of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes suffered an ankle sprain on Saturday night’s Game 1 in a collision with 76ers centre Joel Embiid.

“We shall see shortly,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pregame.

“The injury wasn’t too serious. If he clears he’ll play, and we’ll give him a long, good run as long as he can handle it.”

Barnes moved from doubtful to questionable on the injury report earlier Saturday.

Toronto is currently facing an 0-3 deficit against Philadelphia. No team in NBA history has been able to rally to a series win when facing that.

Tipoff is set for 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

