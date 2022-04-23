Scottie Barnes available to play in Game 4 for Raptors

Scottie Barnes is available to play today, after initially being a game-time decision for the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of their opening round series of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes suffered an ankle sprain on Saturday night’s Game 1 in a collision with 76ers centre Joel Embiid.

Barnes went, from my count, 4/8 from the three-point line in his warmup. https://t.co/p1GpPh2W47 — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) April 23, 2022

“We shall see shortly,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pregame.

“The injury wasn’t too serious. If he clears he’ll play, and we’ll give him a long, good run as long as he can handle it.”

Barnes moved from doubtful to questionable on the injury report earlier Saturday.

Alex McKechnie and Scottie ending their workout pic.twitter.com/xXU8q4YAOp — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) April 23, 2022

Toronto is currently facing an 0-3 deficit against Philadelphia. No team in NBA history has been able to rally to a series win when facing that.

Tipoff is set for 2 pm ET/11 am PT.