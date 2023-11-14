Raptors plan to bounce Nowell between NBA and G League

Markquis Nowell hasn’t yet made his regular season debut with the Toronto Raptors, but that seems like it may be just around the corner.

The 5-foot-8, 23-year-old point guard dressed in Toronto’s lineup last night for the first time, signalling that he’s ever closer to making his much-awaited NBA debut.

With the Raptors down by as much as 23 points last night to the then 2-7 Washington Wizards, it seemed like Nowell might be ready for his first regular-season action late in the second half.

But improbably, Toronto mostly kept its main rotation in and launched a spirited fourth-quarter comeback — which also included a host of mistakes by the Wizards, who went scoreless in the game’s final 5:47 — that kept Nowell on the bench for a 111-107 Toronto win.

Nowell signed with the Raptors on a two-way deal in the hours following the draft after an impressive four-year NCAA career with Little Rock and Kansas State.

He put up 17.6 points and 8.6 assists per contest in 36 games with Kansas State last season, averaging 35.5% from three-point range. He led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight before being eliminated by Florida Atlantic.

And it seems like Toronto is looking to keep him as active as possible — whether that’s in the NBA or with the G League.

Through two games at the G League level with Raptors 905, Nowell’s put up 35 points and 20 assists, the latter of which is tied for the league lead.

Nowell, who proclaimed in an Instagram story this summer his intention to become the “best Raptor to ever put on a uniform,” is earning the praises of his coaching staff.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajaković was among those in attendance checking Nowell out in the team’s home opener with the G League on Sunday.

“I just find it completely natural for me to be there and to show support for [the] coaching staff and the players there,” Rajaković said of his appearance at the team’s home opener on Sunday.

And even though it’s in the early stages of his pro career, the new NBA coach likes what he’s seen from Nowell.

“He’s becoming a better finisher. He just feels more comfortable on the court,” Rajaković added.

The Raptors return to action Wednesday night when they host the Milwaukee Bucks, but Nowell could hit the floor Tuesday for the Raptors 905 when they play home to the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate.