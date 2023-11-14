Anunoby day-to-day for Raptors after picking up bizzare injury at home

Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby might be one of the NBA’s most talented defenders, but he’s actually off the floor for something that happened at home.

Anunoby was ruled out of Monday night’s 23-point comeback win over the Washington Wizards for a finger laceration, which was later revealed by the team PR staff to be suffered on Sunday while doing “household chores.” However, it was not quite clear exactly what the chores were.

At practice on Tuesday, it appeared from multiple videos that Anunoby injured his right hand and was participating only with his left, but he was not made available to the media to speak.

O.G. Anunoby practicing with one hand after cutting his finger over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/Sm8pmlntIz — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) November 14, 2023

OG Anunoby doing left-hand only stuff as he protects the laceration on what seems to be his right index finger. pic.twitter.com/PsY03NZfC1 — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 14, 2023

Anunoby has averaged 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per night in eight games this season.

Gary Trent Jr. also missed Monday’s contest with plantar fasciitis on his right foot. It’s been a bit of a tougher go for him coming off the bench this season, as Trent Jr. has averaged 10.4 points in 2023-24, well down from his 17.4 mark a year ago with Toronto while typically being part of the team’s starting unit.

“Day by day, nothing that will rule them in or out for tomorrow,” Toronto head coach Darko Rajaković updated the media on Anunoby and Trent Jr.’s status for their next game.

Without two of their regular starters in the rotation, Toronto looked out of sorts for much of last night’s eventual comeback over the Wizards. Toronto found themselves in a 64-45 halftime deficit to a team with a then 2-7 record before finding their footing in the second half — while the Wizards completely unravelled down the stretch, scoring just one point in the game’s final six minutes — to gut out an unlikely 111-107 win.

The Raptors return to action Wednesday night when they host the Milwaukee Bucks, with the opening tipoff set for 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET.