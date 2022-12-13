Raptors move up list of most valuable NBA franchises after 22% spike

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly a fifth-more flush.

The Raptors, Canada’s lone entry in the NBA, have seen a 22% increase in value season-over-season, according to their latest valuation released Tuesday by Sportico.

Toronto’s franchise is now worth $3.34 billion — eighth-most in the entire league, up one spot from their 2021 worth as calculated by the website.

The Raptors, who had an estimated $315 million in revenue in 2021-22, were estimated to be worth $2.74 billion in 2021 by Sportico. Their increase is the sixth-most league-wide behind the Phoenix Suns (56%), Miami Heat (29%), Golden State Warriors (25%), Washington Wizards (25%), and Milwaukee Bucks (23%).

Sportico calculates each team’s revenue by “relying on publicly available information and financial records — as well as interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and attorneys who actively work on NBA transactions,” they wrote on their website.

“In the interest of accuracy, we traded candor for anonymity. This information was vetted by multiple owners, along with team or parent company CEOs, presidents, chief financial officers, media relations personnel, industry experts and investors.”

Toronto, which is owned by Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, was valued at $3.1 billion by Forbes in October.

The average NBA team is worth $3 billion, an increase of 16%, according to the data compiled by Sportico. The median NBA franchise is valued at $2.38 billion.

The Golden State Warriors rank first at $7.56 billion, overtaking the New York Knicks for the top spot. Toronto also trails the Knicks ($6.58 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($6.44 million), Chicago Bulls ($4.09 billion), Boston Celtics ($3.92 billion), Brooklyn Nets ($3.86 billion), and Los Angeles Clippers ($3.73 billion).

The New Orleans Pelicans rank last as the NBA’s least-valuable club at $1.63 billion.