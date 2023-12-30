Raptors trade pickup Immanuel Quickley reacts to blockbuster deal

Newly acquired point guard Immanuel Quickley wasted no time in reacting to his trade to the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are hot off the heels of a massive trade with the New York Knicks earlier today that sent OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa to the Big Apple in exchange for RJ Barrett, Quickley, and a second-round draft pick.

Quickley was the first player to post his reaction on social media, and it seems like it was a move he was not expecting.

Oh my goodness…. — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) December 30, 2023

The trade comes after months of speculation that the Raptors were considering offloading Anunoby to shake up the team’s core. The 24-year-old Quickley will join a young Toronto team led by Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and now RJ Barrett.

Now in his fourth year in the league, Quickley has come off the bench for the Knicks in all 30 games he appeared in this season, sitting sixth in the team’s pecking order as he averaged 24 minutes a night. He has averaged 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in those appearances.

Knicks fans flooded the replies to the post by thanking Quickley and wishing him the best with the Raptors.

we’re gonna miss you bro 🥲 — Dare Tanzer (@Tanzer) December 30, 2023

Thank you for everything — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) December 30, 2023

Tough seeing you go but you’ll finally get the chance to flourish in Toronto 💯 you deserve it — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) December 30, 2023

I’m so heartbroken — Kevin D. Water Law (@docKev_) December 30, 2023

Raptors fans were also eager to welcome Quickley to the team, with many excited to see the young point guard suit up with Toronto for the first time.

LETS GOOO HAPPY TO HAVE YOU IQ — ‏ً (@enra6ed) December 30, 2023

Welcome to The Raptors friend pic.twitter.com/b9MbM01wjC — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) December 30, 2023

WELCOME TO TORONTO IQ! WERE HAPPY TO HAVE U! 🔥 — tmagled (@tmagled) December 30, 2023

Welcome to Canada brother. Let’s get it 🇨🇦 — pharmAziz (@pharmaziz) December 30, 2023

The trade has yet to be announced by either team, but multiple reports from trusted NBA insiders like ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski have said that the deal is nearly finalized.

There is no word on when Quickley will debut with the Raptors.